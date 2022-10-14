Santa Clara University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Santa Clara University has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that eligible Santa Clara University researchers may publish in any Frontiers journal at no cost to them and with a simplified process. Articles may benefit from a 5% membership discount.

The Santa Clara University Office of the Provost supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Santa Clara University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Santa Clara University researcher, please use your university email address and select Santa Clara University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the Provost’s Office and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Santa Clara University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit SCU’s Publication Grant Guidelines or contact Sam Herman, Administrative Associate for Research, at sherman2@scu.edu.