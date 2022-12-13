Frontiers | Science News

Pathology and Oncology Research: a successful transition to open access

Frontiers’ Partner Focus

Frontiers publishing partnerships was first established in 2019 and in 2020 one of the earliest society journals to join our community of partners was Pathology and Oncology Research, the journal of the Arányi Lajos Foundation for modern pathology.

Previously publishing under a hybrid-subscription model with Springer Nature, the transition to gold open access marked a major step forward for POR and the beginning of an important new relationship for Frontiers.

Two years on, we’ve been looking back on POR’s transition and talking to its editors-in-chief about their experience of moving to Frontiers and the journal’s progress and achievements since then.

You can read and download the full case study here.

POR-case-study-December-2022Download

December 13, 2022

Related Content