Western Sydney University forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Update (25/09/2024)

Please note as of September 24, 2024, all open access funds have been committed for Western Sydney University researchers. For questions, please contact the university library team at Lib-Research@westernsydney.edu.au

Original announcement (08/02/2023)

Western Sydney University has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

This institutional agreement means that Western Sydney University researchers may publish in Frontiers journals at reduced or no cost to them and with a simplified process. All publications must meet the eligibility criteria and are subject to availability of funds.

Western Sydney University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Western Sydney University researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Western Sydney University researcher, please select Western Sydney University in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the APC will be paid by Western Sydney University upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit Western Sydney University’s open access page or contact Lib-Research@WesternSydney.edu.au.