Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine Library has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers.

To qualify for funding to cover some or all of the publishing costs, affiliated corresponding authors are required to contact the Medical Library to obtain a PO number to be preapproved prior to submitting their manuscript to any Frontiers journal. Articles may also benefit from a 2.5% membership discount.

The Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine library supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Information for researchers

If you are a Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine researcher, please contact the Medical Library to obtain a PO number to be preapproved to cover some or all of the publishing costs prior to submission. Once you have received a PO number, select Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in the payment information section (“Frontiers institutional members”) when submitting your article. Frontiers will verify your eligibility with the library and, if confirmed, the invoice will be sent to Western Michigan University Stryker School of Medicine upon acceptance.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, or if you require any further details, please visit the Stryker School of Medicine Library Academic Scholarship and Writing page or contact Ask.Librarian@med.wmich.edu