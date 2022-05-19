Frontiers | Science News

Wake Forest University School of Medicine forms publishing agreement with Frontiers

Coy C. Carpenter Library of Wake Forest University School of Medicine has formed an institutional membership agreement for open access publishing with Frontiers. 

This institutional agreement means that eligible Wake Forest University School of Medicine authors will be able to publish in any Frontiers journal with a 15% discount. 

The Coy C. Carpenter library of Wake Forest University School of Medicine supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. This agreement will further encourage Wake Forest University School of Medicine researchers to publish open access, increasing the volume of research openly available. While this reduces costs for the researcher, it also benefits the wider research community and the public at large.  

Information for authors:If a Wake Forest University School of Medicine-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with a @wakehealth.edu institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but Wake Forest University School of Medicine is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Coy C. Carpenter Library.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please email the Scholarly Communications Librarian, Dianne Johnson or contact institutions@frontiersin.org for invoicing queries.

For more information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional memberships page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your own organization.

Related Content

Post related info

May 19, 2022

IN

institutionalagreements

Post categories

Frontiers news

Related Subjects

Open Access publishing agreements

Latest posts

Social grooming between two chimpanzees in the Budongo Forest. Photograph by Dr Elodie Freymann.

Chimpanzees use medicinal leaves to perform first aid

Image: Shutterstock

Frontiers supports LIBER 2025 in Lausanne - welcoming library leaders to publisher’s home city

Image: Shutterstock.com

From giving birth to staying healthy: Five articles about the ways hormones impact our lives

A scorpion of the species Tityus serrulatus carries its offspring on its back, where they remain until they develop greater mobility and a more rigid exoskeleton, enabling them to hunt and defend themselves. This species reproduces by parthenogenesis - a form of reproduction where embryos develop directly from an egg with no need for fertilization - and is responsible for the most severe envenomation cases in Brazil. Credit: Eliane Candiani Arantes

Silent scorpion-sting epidemic in Brazil driven by urbanization and climate change

A group of students sit together at a table.

Humans prefer to put more effort into empathizing with groups than with individuals

Related Content