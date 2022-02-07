Frontiers and Wake Forest University form open access publishing agreement

We are delighted to announce that the Z. Smith Reynolds Library at Wake Forest University has formed an open access publishing agreement with Frontiers.

Wake Forest University supports its researchers in making their research more widely available. As part of this support, the Z. Smith Reynolds library at Wake Forest University has entered an institutional agreement with Frontiers. Under the terms of this agreement, Wake Forest University-affiliated corresponding authors on the Reynolds campus will benefit from a 15% discount on article-processing charges (APCs) when publishing in any of Frontiers’ open access journals, irrespective of what fund covers the APC.This agreement will further encourage Wake Forest University authors to publish open access, increasing uptake of open access for fellow researchers and the public at large to the results of mostly publicly funded research, while reducing costs.

Information for authors:If a Wake Forest University-affiliated corresponding author submits their manuscript with a Wake Forest University institutional email address domain, the discount will be automatically applied. If submission is done with another email domain, but Wake Forest University is indicated as the affiliation, Frontiers will verify eligibility for the discount with the Z. Smith Reynolds Library.

For information on whether your article is eligible under this agreement, please email the Z. Smith Reynolds Library at keenerm@wfu.edu, or contact institutions@frontiersin.org for invoicingqueries.

For information on Frontiers’ institutional agreements please visit our institutional membership page or contact institutions@frontiersin.org to discuss the possibilities for your library.