Frontiers institutional partnerships update – autumn 2023

The latest news on our collaborations with research institutions, libraries, consortia, and funders.

Welcome from Franck Vazquez, director of partnerships at Frontiers

Frontiers is committed to making trusted science openly available to all. Something we believe to be crucial in a world facing unprecedented challenges from climate change to fake news and conflict. However, the full potential of open science remains untapped with 60% of the world’s total annual scientific output still hidden behind paywalls.

It is our conviction that science funded by all should be available to all, for the benefit of all. That is why Frontiers is working towards the goal of having all publications covered by institutional agreements within the next five years.

We have recently announced Frontiers’ partnership with the University of California (UC), piloting a flat fee agreement under which corresponding authors at any of the UC’s ten campuses can publish in 19 selected Frontiers journals without limit and without charge.

Our team will continue to work closely with institutions to co-create new and inclusive partnership models that work with their budget cycles, and which move the financial responsibility away from the author.

New partnership announcements

Our first consortium partnership in North America is now live, with a new flat fee model agreed with the University of California. Corresponding UC authors will receive unlimited publishing in 19 specified Frontiers journals for a pre-agreed annual flat fee.

The eligible journals have been selected by UC from Frontiers’ Humanities and Social Sciences and Sustainability titles as being from underrepresented and under-funded disciplines.

We have also welcomed several new partnerships, including the British Antarctic Survey and the British Geological Survey, Jaume I University, RPTU (Kaiserslautern-Landau), Kennesaw State University – Wellstar College of Health and Human Services, Instituto per la Microelettronica e Microsistemi (IMM) CNR and Natural Environment Research Council (NERC).

Events news

Open Science Fair

The institutional partnerships team traveled to Madrid, Spain, to participate in the Open Science Fair, which took place between September 25-27. This international event was organized under the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU with the goal of empowering open science communities.

Open Access Tage

In Berlin, Frontiers attended the Open Access Days between September 27-29, an annual conference in German-speaking countries. This year the event marked the twentieth anniversary of the Berlin Declaration on Open Access to Knowledge in the Sciences and Humanities and Cultural Heritage.

Upcoming events

International Open Access Week

Meet our team at the GenOA week 2023, also known as the International Open Access Week, which takes place in Genova, Italy, from October 23-29. This year’s theme is ’Community over Commercialization.’ Its aim is to encourage debate around different approaches toward open access. The event is co-organized by the Italian National Research Council, which last year signed an open access publishing deal with Frontiers.

Charleston Conference

Find Frontiers at Charleston Conference 2023, taking place in South Carolina, USA, between October 6-10. This staple yearly gathering, which is sponsored by Frontiers, is a key opportunity for librarians, publishers, and other scholarly professionals to discuss and network.

Several representatives from Frontiers’ institutional partnerships team will participate in sessions, including global sales manager Thomas Romano, development manager Frank Hellwig, Frontiers’ head of public affairs and advocacy in North America Tom Ciavarella, and director of publishing development for the U.S. market Julia Kotova.

Catch up on other news from Frontiers

Dr Asli Demirgüç-Kunt joins Frontiers for Young Minds. The former chief economist of the Europe and Central Asia region at the World Bank will be the specialty chief editor for the newly re-launched section on mathematics and economics.

Frontiers responded to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy on its national strategy for artificial intelligence, backing responsible AI efforts for the good of open science and to meet the public appetite for accountability, transparency, and trust.

New section launch in partnership with the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics. Building on a shared commitment to scientific discovery, Frontiers and SBMT joined forces to launch a new section within two well-established Frontiers journals.

Frontiers adopted the CCC Ringgold Identify Database as its Persistent Identifier (PID) solution. The unique numerical identifier system applied to organizations in the scholarly communications sector enhances data quality and promotes open access publishing.

Could your institution partner with Frontiers?

To set up an institutional partnership with Frontiers, or if you require more information, please contact us at institutions@frontiersin.org

Drop us a line for more information, or complete this simple form to recommend us to your librarian.

Read our previous update.

Other collaborations at Frontiers

Did you know Frontiers also forms partnerships with societies, launching new titles or transitioning existing journals to gold open access? Societies retain complete ownership of their journals while receiving support from a professional team, including a dedicated journal manager. Find the full list of our publishing partners.

For more information about Frontiers’ publishing partnerships visit our website or read the team’s latest update.