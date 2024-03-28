Frontiers community engagement update – spring 2024

We take a moment to reflect on the information, resources, and actions taken over the past several months towards promoting longer, more prosperous lives on a healthier planet.

Women in Science

2024 brought with it a new focus for the Women in Science blog. Beginning this year, each post highlights the contributions women researchers are making to the nine planetary boundaries , a concept that defines the safe operating space for humanity to develop and thrive for generations to come. Details of their work continue to be accompanied by diverse stories, accomplishments, and advice shared by these researchers from across various disciplines. The blog posts also mark relevant international days of observance as another way to spotlight the important efforts and initiatives taking place to improve the health of our communities and our planet.

Over the past several months, readers have learned about sustainable energy solutions (International Day of Clean Energy), transcending parachute science (International Day of Women and Girls in Science), and water resource management (International Women's Day and World Water Day).

Frontiers’ Volunteers

Volunteering provides individuals with unique opportunities to contribute to causes and organizations that are important to them. Some may be specific to a local community, while others are more global with opportunities to engage in person and virtually. For this year's International Women's Day, Frontiers’ volunteer platform Alaya , together with the Tanzania Development Trust , organized an online event to practice international solidarity and help protect and support girls and women in vulnerable positions. Frontons had the chance to attend a webinar and virtual volunteering event to help map rural areas in Tanzania as a way to empower and protect local women and girls. Content specialist Mary Ayagwu shares more about her experience and what she learned about making a positive impact in the most recent Frontiers’ Volunteers blog post .

New lead for UN SDG Publishers Compact commitment

Frontiers recently announced the appointment of sustainability manager Francesca Tettamanzi as the lead for the company's United Nations SDG Publishers Compact commitment. Francesca joined Frontiers in 2018 and was appointed sustainability manager in 2023. With a background in sustainability and extensive experience in corporate social responsibility, Francesca will play a pivotal role in advancing Frontiers’ efforts in sustainability, environmental responsibility, and societal impact.

Launched in 2020, the United Nations Publishers Compact is a voluntary commitment that recognizes the responsibility of the publishing industry to create a sustainable future through action. Signatories aspire to develop sustainable practices and promote the Sustainable Development Goals during the Decade of Action (2020-2030), publishing books and journals that will help inform, develop, and inspire action in that direction.

