Frontiers appoints Francesca Tettamanzi as lead for UN SDG Publishers Compact commitment

Photo credit: Frontiers

Open access publisher Frontiers announces that Francesca Tettamanzi will lead the company’s commitment to the United Nations SDG Publishers Compact . Francesca will play a pivotal role in advancing Frontiers’ efforts in sustainability, environmental responsibility, and societal impact.

With a background in sustainability and extensive experience in corporate social responsibility, Francesca is uniquely positioned to lead Frontiers’ sustainability efforts. This includes work with the Swiss Academy for Development and the Mo Dewji Foundation, overseeing operations for sustainable development projects in Egypt and Palestine and launching education, sustainability, and community development programs in Tanzania, respectively.

After joining Frontiers in 2018 and holding several positions within the company, Francesca was appointed sustainability manager in 2023, where she now leads the company's sustainability and corporate social responsibility strategy. During her time with Frontiers, she continued her education, completing a greenhouse gas (GHG) accounting course through the Greenhouse Gas Management Institute.

She also plays an active role in Frontiers’ employee-led Sustainability Network aimed at promoting community involvement in climate action initiatives through educational events and operational sustainable practices, serving as a liaison between stakeholder groups.

Her tenure has enabled her to develop a holistic view of Frontiers. This knowledge, together with her professional background, has allowed Francesca to successfully design and implement multiple corporate social responsibility-related projects with respect to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the creation of Frontiers’ corporate volunteering framework as well as the carbon-neutral development of company’s flagship Frontiers Forum event.

In her role as sustainability manager, Francesca is developing Frontiers’ first sustainability report to be published in 2024.

Commenting on Francesca’s appointment, Dr Frederick Fenter, Frontiers’ chief executive editor, said: “As a signatory to this important initiative, Frontiers actively champions sustainability and the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals, both through the science we publish and in our everyday work. Leveraging her expertise and unwavering dedication, Francesca will guide us to successfully fulfilling our sustainability commitments.”

Launched in 2020, the United Nations Publishers Compact is a voluntary commitment that recognizes the responsibility of the publishing industry to create a sustainable future through action. Signatories aspire to develop sustainable practices and promote the SDGs during the Decade of Action (2020-2030), publishing books and journals that will help inform, develop, and inspire action in that direction.

About Frontiers

Founded in 2007, Frontiers is the 3rd most-cited and 6th largest scientific publisher. We publish rigorously peer-reviewed, quality-certified research by the world's top experts. Scientists empower society and our mission is to accelerate scientific collaboration by making science open. We place the researcher at the center of everything we do and enable the research community to develop the solutions we need to live healthy lives on a healthy planet. Featuring custom-built technology, artificial intelligence, and rigorous quality standards, our research articles have been viewed more than 2.6 billion times, reflecting the power of research that is open for all.