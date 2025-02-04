Manchester Metropolitan University partners with Frontiers for new flat fee publishing agreement

Lausanne, 4 February 2025 – Frontiers is pleased to announce a new three-year flat fee agreement with Manchester Metropolitan University (Man Met) starting in 2025. This agreement allows Man Met to provide its researchers with unlimited publishing opportunities in all Frontiers journals, free from individual article processing charges (APCs).

Some of the key benefits for Man Met researchers and the institution include:

Unlimited publishing: MMU-affiliated authors can publish without limits and with no costs to individuals across all Frontiers journals, ensuring maximum visibility and impact for their research.

Budget security: The flat fee model offers a predictable and transparent pricing structure for the institution, simplifying budget planning.

Administrative ease: Frontiers’ inclusive approach reduces administrative burdens, allowing researchers and institutions to focus on advancing science.

Full open access compliance: Articles are published under CC-BY licensing, enabling immediate accessibility, with authors retaining their copyrights.

By eliminating APCs and providing budget security, Man Met ensures that its researchers can focus on their work without financial or administrative barriers.

“We are delighted to partner with Manchester Metropolitan University on this flat fee agreement, which aligns with our shared vision of making open access publishing more equitable and sustainable," said Franck Vazquez, Director of Partnerships at Frontiers. "This model not only removes financial barriers for researchers but also supports institutions in managing their open access budgets efficiently. We look forward to working together to advance open science and global knowledge sharing."

To be eligible under the agreement, researchers need to ensure that the corresponding author is affiliated with Man Met and that they use their institutional email address when submitting the manuscript .

Frontiers is actively engaging with other UK institutions to propose similar agreements, fostering a more sustainable, cost-efficient and equitable fully open publishing ecosystem hybrid, transformative or subscription deals. Such partnerships accelerate the transition to full and immediate open access, benefiting the global research community.

This agreement exemplifies Man Met’s commitment to advancing open access publishing while ensuring financial sustainability and institutional efficiency.

