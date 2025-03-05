How one researcher equipped with a smartphone is creating detailed reports on the insides of stranded sea creatures

First author Brendan Cottrell in the field. Credit: DFO (Fisheries and Oceans Canada).

Brendan Cottrell studies the application of remote sensing and drone technology in marine mammal conservation at the Applied Remote Sensing Laboratory at McGill University where he recently completed his MSc. After graduating with a BSc in applied physics from Simon Fraser University, Cottrell worked with the British Columbia Marine Mammal Response Network where he was involved in marine mammal rescue, necropsies, and research. His current research is examining the ability of remote sensing techniques to assist in necropsies of marine mammals.

He is the first author of a recently published Frontiers in Marine Science article in which he and his co-authors investigate the practicality of using smartphones to create 3D scans of stranded marine life that can aid in postmortem examinations and help scientists and conservationists protect marine species.

What inspired you to become a researcher?

My interest in research began with an early love for nature, particularly the ocean and its wildlife. Drawn to conservation, I am fascinated by how technology can help study and protect marine mammals.

Can you tell us about the research you’re currently working on?

This research focuses on using accessible 3D scanning technologies, like LiDAR-equipped mobile devices and UAV photogrammetry, to document and analyze stranded marine mammals. LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses laser pulses to determine the distance between the instrument and a target surface or object. Distance is determined through a measure of the time it takes for the pulses to travel to the surface and be reflected to the sensor. The resulting output, typically a 3D point cloud, provides a detailed representation of surfaces and objects. In contrast, photogrammetry is a technique used to create 3D models from 2D photographs by capturing a series of overlapping photographs from different angles and processing with specialized software. By integrating these tools into necropsy procedures, I aim to improve morphometric data collection, enhance postmortem documentation, and create interactive visualizations for research, education, and conservation. This work is particularly valuable for remote large whale strandings, where traditional methods may be limited.

Point cloud representation of inflatable test whale collected from LiDAR, and (b) the resultant 3D mesh model. Credit: Cottrell et al., 2025.

You used an iPhone12 for your work. Could –in theory– anyone equipped with a phone with a LiDAR sensor and the app make a 3D scan? What, if any, training is necessary?

Yes, in theory, anyone with a LiDAR-equipped phone (like an iPhone 12 Pro or later) and the right app, such as Scaniverse, could create a 3D scan of a stranded marine mammal. The process is designed to be user-friendly, but some basic training is beneficial to ensure high-quality and accurate scans. Key aspects of training would include understanding optimal scanning angles and distances, ensuring full coverage of the specimen, managing environmental challenges (eg, glare from wet surfaces or low-light conditions), and using the app’s measurement tools correctly. While the technology is highly accessible, proper technique helps maximize accuracy and usability for research and conservation purposes, which is hopefully highlighted in the paper.

Read and download the original article

What information can 3D reconstructions provide that might not be obtainable using traditional measurements in the field?

3D reconstructions offer a level of detail and versatility that traditional field measurements cannot always achieve. They provide a complete digital record of a specimen, allowing for precise morphometric assessments, post-examination measurements, and reanalysis without needing the physical carcass. Unlike traditional measurements, which can be limited by access, time constraints, or environmental conditions, 3D models capture full-body shape, external lesions, and anatomical structures in context, enabling comparisons across specimens and species. Additionally, these reconstructions can be used for visualization in education, response training, and conservation planning which expands their impact beyond the field.

3D model (generated from Scaniverse) of the inflatable pilot whale used for live stranding training. Credit: Cottrell et al., 2025.

In your opinion, why is your research important?

This research is important because it provides an accessible, low-cost method for documenting and analyzing stranded marine mammals, particularly in remote or resource-limited regions. By using widely available LiDAR-equipped mobile devices and free or inexpensive scanning apps, community responders and researchers can collect high-quality 3D data without the need for specialized or expensive equipment. This approach not only enhances morphometric accuracy and necropsy documentation but also democratizes data collection, allowing more regions to contribute to marine mammal conservation and health assessments without the barriers of cost or technical expertise.

Are there any common misconceptions about this area of research? How would you address them?

A common misconception is that 3D scanning is too complex for non-experts to use effectively. In reality, modern LiDAR-equipped smartphones and user-friendly apps make the process straightforward, requiring only basic training to capture highly accurate models.

What are some of the areas of research you’d like to see tackled in the years ahead?

I’d love to see more research integrating 3D scanning with other imaging modalities like MRI and CT to create a complete inside-out view of stranded marine mammals. Combining external 3D reconstructions with internal anatomical data could provide unique insights into pathology, trauma, and overall health. This approach would not only enhance necropsy documentation but also open new opportunities for virtual dissections, comparative studies, and education, allowing researchers and responders to better understand and preserve these incredible animals.

How has open science benefited the reach and impact of your research?

Open science has expanded the reach of this research by making the lessons learned available to a global audience. Sharing these tools also improves data collection and standardization, allowing responders and researchers worldwide to contribute to marine mammal conservation. By fostering collaboration and transparency, open science ensures that valuable stranding data is better collected, shared, and used to advance scientific and conservation efforts everywhere!

3D reconstruction of grey whale stranded near Jarvis Inlet after being trapped in a tidal lagoon for four months. Credit: Cottrell et al., 2025.

3D reconstruction of killer whale stranded near Zeballos. Credit: Cottrell et al., 2025.

REPUBLISHING GUIDELINES: Open access and sharing research is part of Frontiers’ mission. Unless otherwise noted, you can republish articles posted in the Frontiers news site — as long as you include a link back to the original research. Selling the articles is not allowed.