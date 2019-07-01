Frontiers news
01 Jul 2019
Can blockchain help science bring us better, cheaper and faster results?
Chief Editors Soenke Bartling and Sean Manion lead new specialty on Blockchain for Science
Frontiers news
01 Jul 2019
Chief Editors Soenke Bartling and Sean Manion lead new specialty on Blockchain for Science
Frontiers news
12 Dec 2018
Frontiers in Blockchain announces fully-funded article collection on Inclusive Stakeholding and a $10,000 research prize
Frontiers news
12 Dec 2018
Frontiers in Blockchain offers $10,000 Best Paper Prize for research article submissions to the journal
Featured news
07 Aug 2018
The new journal facilitates a movement of blockchain research knowledge and experience between academia, industry and the wider world.
Featured news
19 Apr 2018
The journal will be led by blockchain experts Prof. Olinga Ta’eed, Centre for Citizenship, Enterprise and Governance and Dr Christopher Clack, University College London.
Get the latest research updates, subscribe to our newsletter