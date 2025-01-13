-
- About us
- Institutional partnership
- UC Irvine (University of California)
UC Irvine (University of California)
Partnership
UC Irvine (University of California) supports you with unlimited publishing in high-impact open access journals without article publishing charges (APCs), making it easier to share your work with the world.
Are you eligible?
To be eligible under the partnership you need to ensure:
You are affiliated with the institution
You are the corresponding author
The journal you're submitting to is included in the agreement
How to submit under this partnership?
1
Registration
Register or login to the submission portal with your institutional email address.
2
Submission
Ensure that you are listed as the Corresponding Author.
In the invoice section, select your institution as the payer.
Note: Your institution’s name may appear in either English or the original local language. Please check both options if needed.
3
Eligibility check
Frontiers will verify your eligibility.
4
Confirmation
If confirmed, the APC will be paid by the partnership upon acceptance.
Which journals are covered by this agreement?
The 20 Frontiers journals selected are listed below:
- Frontiers in Sociology
- Frontiers in Communication
- Frontiers in Education
- Frontiers in Sustainable Food Systems
- Frontiers in Forests and Global Change
- Frontiers in Water
- Frontiers in Sustainable Cities
- Frontiers in Climate
- Frontiers in Computer Science
- Frontiers in Human Dynamics
- Frontiers in Sustainability
- Frontiers in Political Science
- Frontiers in Sustainable Tourism
- Frontiers in Behavioral Economics
- Frontiers in Sustainable Resource Management
- Frontiers in Environmental Economics
- Frontiers in Sustainable Energy Policy
- Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology
- Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability
- European Journal of Cultural Management and Policy