Scope

The Analytical Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on significant findings and major advances in analytical and bioanalytical chemistry.

Led by Dr. Serge Cosnier from Grenoble Alpes University and Silesian University of Technology and Dr. Huangxian Ju from Nanjing University, the Analytical Chemistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of analytical chemistry, which connect innovative methods and technologies to solve critical biochemical, biomedical, environmental, forensic, and clinical diagnostic problems.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical methodologies, operations, and techniques

computational, statistic, bioinformatic, and chemometric methods for analysis

genomics, proteomics, glycomics, and metabolomics methodologies and techniques

instrumentation development, improvement, and miniaturization

optical and non-optical imaging technologies

point-of-care diagnostics, microfluidics, and cellular analysis

sensors, biosensors, and nanosensors

single molecule analysis

structural and surface analysis technologies

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative and robust methods and technologies in analytical chemistry, demonstrated with real samples.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the analytical methodologies, operations, and techniques, genomics, proteomics, glycomics, and metabolomics, structural and surface analysis technologies, instrumentation development, improvement, and miniaturization, point-of-care diagnostics, microfluidics, and cellular analysis, sensors, biosensors, and nanosensors, single molecule analysis, optical and non-optical imaging technologies, and computational, statistic, bioinformatic, and chemometric methods for analysis in SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Analytical Chemistry section does not consider submissions focused solely on clinical oncology, environmental pollution, material science, or energy technology without a strong emphasis on analytical methods and techniques. While these topics may be relevant to some of the SDG goals, the section's primary focus is on innovative and robust methods and technologies in analytical chemistry, demonstrated with real samples.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of analytical chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.