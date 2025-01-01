jibin abraham punnoose
State University of New York at New Paltz
New Paltz, United States
State University of New York at New Paltz
New Paltz, United States
University of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Institute of Polar Sciences, Department of Earth System Sciences and Technologies for the Environment, National Research Council (CNR)
Venezia, Italy
Inner Mongolia Normal University
Hohhot, China
University of Calabria
Cosenza, Italy
Old Dominion University
Norfolk, United States
Jeonbuk National University
Jeonju, Republic of Korea
Teesside University
Middlesbrough, United Kingdom
Department of Chemistry, School of Nature Sciences, University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (United States)
Boston, United States
Institute of Forensic Sciences, University of Santiago de Compostela
Santiago de Compostela, Spain
Institut de Médecine Légale, Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg
Strasbourg, France
University of the Basque Country
Bilbao, Spain
Ruhr University Bochum
Bochum, Germany
Polytechnic Institute of Castelo Branco
Castelo Branco, Portugal
Instituto Politécnico da Guarda
Guarda, Portugal
