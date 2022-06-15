Scope

The Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry section is committed to publishing research that focuses on the intersection of physical chemistry and molecular chemical physics.

Under the guidance of Dr. Malgorzata Biczysko from Wrocław University, the Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry section encourages submissions that explore various aspects of these fields, connecting the fundamental principles and applications of physical chemistry and molecular chemical physics.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

clusters, radicals, and ions

interphase processes

molecular quantum mechanics

molecular spectroscopy

photochemistry

structure, properties and dynamics of molecular systems in gas or liquid phases, as well as at interfaces

surface chemistry

transport phenomena

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the physical insights and interdisciplinary connections between materials, nanoscience, energy, and biophysical chemistry.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry section welcomes interdisciplinary work related to materials, nanoscience, energy, and biophysical chemistry. The section does not consider work solely reporting data or applications of data. While machine learning algorithms in chemistry and friction and material science are not the primary focus of this section, they may be considered if they provide new physical insights and connections to the core areas of physical chemistry and molecular chemical physics.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Chemical Physics and Physical Chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.