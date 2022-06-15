Scope

The Electrochemistry section is committed to publishing research centered on the study of chemical and electrical phenomena.

Guided by Dr. Nosang Myung from the University of Notre Dame, the Electrochemistry section invites submissions in various domains of electrochemistry, which connect fundamental and applied research in this interdisciplinary field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analytical electrochemistry

corrosion

electrocatalysis and photoelectrochemistry

electrochemical energy storage and conversion

electrochemical engineering and technology

electrochemical materials science

electrodeposition

molecular, organic, and biological electrochemistry

physical electrochemistry

Submissions should provide comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about novel aspects of electrochemical science or new insights into electrochemical processes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the electrochemical energy storage and conversion, electrodeposition, corrosion, electrochemical engineering and technology, electrochemical materials science, molecular, organic, and biological electrochemistry, electrocatalysis and photoelectrochemistry, physical electrochemistry, and analytical electrochemistry in SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Electrochemistry section does not consider submissions focused solely on technical electrochemistry, as well as aspects related to photocatalysis, optical materials, and heat management. However, topics related to electrochemical energy storage and conversion, and environmental sustainability are within the scope of this section, as they support and advance the fundamental electrochemical research and applications. Submissions that fall outside the scope of this section should be submitted to more specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Electrochemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.