Scope

The Green and Sustainable Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on reducing the environmental impact of chemical endeavors.

Led by Dr. James Clark from the University of York, the Green and Sustainable Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of sustainable chemistry, which aim to promote a circular economy and contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bio-renewable resources valorization

biodegradables

biorefineries and biofuels

chemicals and materials from waste

cleaner synthetic methods

green absorbents

green catalysis

green processes, technologies, and manufacturing, including analytical methodologies and techniques to improve sustainability

green solvents

renewable energy and storage

sustainable activation of small molecules

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about sustainable advancements in chemical disciplines and their potential impact on the environment and living organisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the green and sustainable chemistry, focusing on green solvents, green catalysis, cleaner synthetic methods, biorefineries and biofuels, bio-renewable resources valorization, biodegradables, green processes, technologies, and manufacturing, sustainable activation of small molecules, renewable energy and storage, and green absorbents, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

The Green and Sustainable Chemistry section does not consider end-of-pipe technologies, life-cycle assessments, environmental monitoring and remediation, as these topics do not directly align with the focus on sustainable chemistry research. However, the section recognizes the importance of interdisciplinary research and encourages submissions that integrate sustainable chemistry principles with other fields of study, such as drug delivery, disease treatment, cellular biocompatibility, bacterial interactions, and medical devices, as long as the primary focus remains on reducing the environmental impact of chemical endeavors.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of sustainable chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.