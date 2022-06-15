Scope

The Inorganic Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the field of inorganic chemistry.

Led by Dr. Luís Carlos from the University of Aveiro, the Inorganic Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of inorganic chemistry, which connect interdisciplinary studies and promote advancements in related areas.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinorganic compounds

chemical bonding and coordination compounds

inorganic compounds, metals, and alloys

kinetics and mechanisms of inorganic reactions

organometallic and organometalloidal compounds

quantitative studies of structure and thermodynamics

solid state phenomena

synthesis, chemical and physical properties in solid state or solution

theoretical and computational studies

transition metal compounds and complexes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, properties, and applications of inorganic compounds and materials.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Inorganic Chemistry section does not consider studies that are primarily focused on organic chemistry or biochemistry. However, it does welcome submissions related to bioinorganic compounds, organometallic and organometalloidal compounds, and materials science, as long as they have a strong connection to inorganic chemistry principles and concepts.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of inorganic chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.