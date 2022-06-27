Main content

Specialty chief editor luis m. varela University of Santiago de Compostela Santiago de Compostela, Spain Specialty Chief Editor Molecular Liquids

Scope The Molecular Liquids section publishes high-quality, cutting-edge fundamental or applied research in the different aspects of Molecular Liquids, a field that examines the physicochemical properties of simple and complex liquids, including, but not limited to: • Water and aqueous mixtures • Organic liquids and their mixtures • Ionic liquids and molten salts • Self-associating fluids • Surfactant solutions • Colloidal dispersions • Phase transitions and critical phenomena in liquids • Supercritical fluids • Nanoconfined fluids • Fluids at interfaces • Polymers and polymer solutions • Deep eutectic solvents

Contributed studies must report novel and significant aspects of molecular fluids, of wide interest for the large sectors of this research community, and must not lie within the scope of more specialized Frontiers journals. Frontiers in Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Chem.

Abbreviation fchem

Electronic ISSN 2296-2646

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.545 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Molecular Liquids welcomes submissions of the following article types: Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Molecular Liquids, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.