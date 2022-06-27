Main content

Specialty chief editor iwao ojima Stony Brook University Stony Brook , United States Specialty Chief Editor Organic Chemistry

Scope The Organic Chemistry section publishes significant fundamental and applied work across all branches of organic chemistry. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Synthesis of organic molecules and materials

Development of synthetic methodologies

Organic reactions

Organic aspects in catalysis

Natural products - isolation and biosynthetic aspects

Functional organic materials

Physical and computational organic chemistry Particular consideration is given to breakthroughs in synthetic methodologies and new insights into organic reactions, compounds and mechanisms. Theoretical and computational studies reporting on new models of bonding, structure or reactivity are welcome but relevance in terms of testable predictions derived from the work must be shown. Computational work that merely reproduces experimental data is not suitable for this section. Frontiers in Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Chem.

Abbreviation fchem

Electronic ISSN 2296-2646

Indexed in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

PMCID All published articles receive a PMCID

Impact 5.545 Impact Factor 6.6 CiteScore

Submission Organic Chemistry welcomes submissions of the following article types: Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Organic Chemistry, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.