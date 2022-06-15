Scope

The Organic Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing fundamental and applied knowledge in the field of organic chemistry.

Led by Dr. Iwao Ojima from Stony Brook University, the Organic Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of organic chemistry, which encompass a wide range of topics and applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of synthetic methodologies

functional organic materials

natural products - isolation and biosynthetic aspects

organic aspects in catalysis

organic reactions

physical and computational organic chemistry

synthesis of organic molecules and materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of organic chemistry, with an emphasis on breakthroughs in synthetic methodologies, new insights into organic reactions, compounds, and mechanisms.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the synthesis of organic molecules and materials, development of synthetic methodologies, organic reactions, organic aspects in catalysis, natural products - isolation and biosynthetic aspects, functional organic materials, and physical and computational organic chemistry (SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Organic Chemistry section does not consider theoretical and computational studies on new models of bonding, structure, or reactivity unless they demonstrate relevance through testable predictions. Computational work that merely reproduces experimental data is not suitable. Additionally, the section does not consider submissions focused on material science, energy storage, toxicity testing, or flame resistance, as these topics fall outside the scope of organic chemistry research and its applications. However, submissions that support and advance the synthesis of organic molecules and materials, development of synthetic methodologies, organic reactions, organic aspects in catalysis, natural products - isolation and biosynthetic aspects, functional organic materials, and physical and computational organic chemistry are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organic chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.