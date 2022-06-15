Scope

The Organometallic Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the unique properties and applications of organometallic compounds.

Led by Dr. Moris Eisen from Technion Israel Institute of Technology, the Organometallic Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of organometallic chemistry, which connect the fields of organic and inorganic chemistry.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

catalytic or stoichiometric processes involving organometallic complexes

chemical reactivity of organometallic complexes (polymer related aspects, material science, or bioorganometallic chemistry)

mechanistic studies with organometallic complexes

metal-carbon bonds, temporary and transient

metal-organic bonds (between metals and hydrogen, main group elements)

metalorganics

metalloid carbon bonds

structures of organometallic complexes

synthesis of organometallic complexes

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physical and chemical structure, reactivity, and applications of organometallic compounds.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of organometallic chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.