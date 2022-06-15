Scope

The Polymer Chemistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative findings in macromolecular science.

Led by Dr. Pellegrino Musto from the National Research Council (CNR), the Polymer Chemistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of macromolecular science, which connect theoretical and practical aspects of polymer research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advanced characterization techniques

advanced theoretical and computational methods

higher-order polymer structures

macromolecular structure and function

novel synthetic routes and chemical modification

polymer hybrids and nanocomposites

polymerization mechanisms and kinetics

supramolecular polymerization

thermodynamics and mass transport properties

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative aspects of macromolecular design, synthesis, or advanced characterization, as well as the potential technological applications of polymers in fields such as medicine, energy, separation technology, and opto- and microelectronics(SDGs 3, 7, 9, and 12).

The Polymer Chemistry section does not consider submissions focused solely on nanotechnology or biochemistry without a clear connection to macromolecular science and polymer research. However, interdisciplinary studies that involve nanotechnology or biochemistry in the context of polymer chemistry, such as polymer hybrids, nanocomposites, are welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of macromolecular science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.