Specialty chief editor felix zamora Autonomous University of Madrid Madrid, Spain Specialty Chief Editor Porous Crystalline Networks

Scope The Porous Crystalline Networks section of Frontiers In Chemistry publishes high-quality fundamental, modeling, theoretical, and applied research across all aspects of Porous Crystalline Materials. This is a field at the frontier between chemistry and material science that crosses the borders of several scientific disciplines, such as physics and engineering. Porous Crystalline Materials aim to contribute to the solution of current social problems regarding energy through optimization of consumption, storage, and green energy production, and water through sensing and decontamination. Porous crystalline materials play a crucial role in modern science and engineering that includes, but are not limited to: • Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs) or porous coordination polymers (PCPs) • Covalent Organic Frameworks (COFs) • Polyoxometalates (POMs) • Molecular Porous Materials • Zeolites • Composites

All studies must contribute insights into chemical, material science or/and engineering processes. Manuscripts concerning applications of Porous Crystalline Networks to energy storage and production, catalysis, water, gas storage and separation, molecule capture, and materials processability are particularly welcome. Frontiers in Chemistry is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

