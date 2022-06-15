Scope

The Porous Crystalline Networks section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study and application of porous crystalline materials.

Led by Dr. Felix Zamora from Autonomous University of Madrid, the Porous Crystalline Networks section welcomes submissions in the various domains of porous crystalline materials, which contribute to addressing current social problems related to energy and water.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

composites

covalent organic frameworks (COFs)

metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) or porous coordination polymers (PCPs)

molecular porous materials: molecular cages and supramolecular networks

polyoxometalates (POMs)

zeolites

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the chemical, material science, and engineering processes involved in porous crystalline networks, with a particular emphasis on applications related to energy storage and production, catalysis, water treatment, gas storage and separation, molecule capture, and materials processability.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the study and application of porous crystalline materials in energy storage and production, catalysis, water treatment, gas storage and separation, molecule capture, and materials processability, contributing to SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of porous crystalline materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.