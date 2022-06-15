Scope

The Supramolecular Chemistry section aims to publish innovative research that explores both established and emerging areas within the field.

Under the guidance of Dr. Tony James from the University of Bath, the Supramolecular Chemistry section encourages submissions that cover a wide range of topics in the field, fostering the development of multidisciplinary and groundbreaking research.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

biological supramolecular chemistry (including DNA and enzymes)

charged (anion and cation) and small molecule receptor chemistry

developments in theoretical and practical aspects of supramolecular chemistry

dynamic combinatorial chemistry

experimental and theoretical aspects of bonding in supramolecular chemistry

foldamers

host-guest systems and interactions

metal-ligand assemblies

metallocycles and metallocages

molecular machines and motors

molecular sensors (chemosensors)

nanoreactors and nanocarriers

self-assembly and directed self-assembly

supramolecular catalysts

supramolecular chemistry at surfaces

supramolecular polymers

threaded molecules and slide-ring materials

Submissions to this section should provide comprehensive and in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of supramolecular chemistry, contributing to the advancement of the field.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Wellbeing, SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

The Supramolecular Chemistry section will consider studies focused on surfactant chemistry, particle adsorption, material degradation, and other topics that may contribute to the advancement of SDG 3, 6 and 9, as long as they are within the context of supramolecular chemistry.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Supramolecular Chemistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.