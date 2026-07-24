Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
Biopriming with plant growth-promoting bacteria enhances germination and stress tolerance of Pinus nigra seeds under drought and salinity stress
in Planted Forests
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Original Research
Published on 24 Jul 2026
in Planted Forests
Original Research
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in Planted Forests
Original Research
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in Planted Forests
Original Research
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Original Research
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Opinion
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Opinion
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Original Research
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Opinion
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in Planted Forests
Opinion
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Opinion
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Editorial
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Original Research
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in Planted Forests
Original Research
Published on 09 Nov 2023
in Planted Forests
Original Research
Published on 23 Aug 2023
in Planted Forests
Original Research
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in Planted Forests
Original Research
Published on 21 Mar 2023
in Planted Forests