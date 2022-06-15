Scope

The Biomaterials and Bio-Inspired Materials section is committed to publishing research centered on the design, fabrication, processing, and deployment of biomaterials and bio-inspired materials for a broad range of functional applications.

Guided by Professor Hafiz Iqbal from The Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), Monterrey, Mexico, the Biomaterials and Bio-Inspired Materials section encourages submissions in various domains of biomaterials and bioinspired materials, which connect the understanding of materials science with biological applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

materials for cell/drug/gene delivery

materials for implants and prosthetic devices

materials for imaging and sensing devices

scaffolds for tissue engineering

biomedical coatings and antibacterial surfaces

bioactive and cell instructive materials

bio-inspired surface science linking structure to biocompatibility

self-healing materials

superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic surfaces

highly porous materials

bio-inspired adhesion (e.g., gecko-like materials)

self-cleaning materials

responsive materials and actuators (e.g., metal actuators inspired by the movements of jellyfish)

applications of new bio-inspired materials (e.g., synthetic silks, light-harvesting photonic materials that mimic photosynthesis)

3-D Bioprinting and Tissue Engineering Bio-printed Organs and Tissues: Research focuses on scaffolds with bioinspired materials that mimic natural extracellular matrices for organ regeneration

3-D Hydrogels for Regenerative Medicine: Research focuses on bio-inks for 3D printing, with tunable properties to promote injectable hydrogels for functional applications

Microfluidics and Organ-on-Chip: Research focuses on lab-on-a-chip devices that enable precision medicine and drug testing, pushing research in bio-inspired microenvironments

Biodegradable and Bioresorbable Materials Degradable Implants: Research focuses on biodegradable and bioresorbable bioinspired materials designed to degrade over time, eliminating the need for surgical removal

Temporary scaffolds for tissue regeneration: Research focuses on biodegradable scaffolds developed to support tissue regeneration and healing before being naturally absorbed by the body

Biomimetic Materials for Neural Interfaces Neural Tissue Engineering: Biomaterials designed to interface with neurons for brain-machine interfaces, neural regeneration, and neuroprosthetics, thus enabling better integration with neural circuit

Conductive Polymers and Bioelectronics: Research focuses on conductive polymers, like polypyrrole, to develop soft, flexible electronics for neural stimulation and recording, enabling next-gen wearable bioelectronics and brain implants

Bioinspired Mechanomaterials Bioinspired Lightweight Materials: Research focuses on mimicking ultralight but tough materials for biomedical implants and prosthetics

Mechanically Adaptive Materials: Materials that can change based on external mechanical cues, making them useful for soft tissue applications or wearable devices

Immunomodulatory Biomaterials Immunoengineering: Materials that can interact with the immune system to enhance therapeutic outcomes, where they aid in stimulating the body’s own defense mechanisms

Bioinspired Immune-Evasive Materials: Inspired by viruses and biological systems, materials that can evade immune detection or suppress immune reactions for implants, drug delivery systems, and cell therapies

Synthetic Biology in BiomaterialsEngineered Living Materials (ELMs): Living materials that combine synthetic biology with materials science to engineer new interfaces of materials that are self-regulating, adaptive, and capable of complex functions

Microbial Factories for Biomaterial Production: Using engineered bacteria and yeast to produce naturally occurring and green biomaterials for medical and industrial applications

Biomaterials for Personalized Medicine Patient-Specific Implants and Devices: Biomaterials (involving 3D printing and computational modeling) that can be tailored to patient's specific anatomy and pathology

Organoid and Scaffold-based Models: Personalized organoids created from patient cells integrated with biomaterials to test drug responses and customize treatments

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the fundamental aspects of biomaterials and bioinspired materials, particularly concerning structural entities and their relationship to properties, as well as their applications in engineering, healthcare, and other fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the biomaterials and bio-inspired materials, focusing on materials for cell/drug/gene delivery, implants and prosthetic devices, imaging and sensing devices, tissue engineering scaffolds, biomedical coatings and antibacterial surfaces, bioactive and cell instructive materials, bio-inspired surface science, self-healing materials, superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic surfaces, highly porous materials, bio-inspired adhesion, self-cleaning materials, responsive materials and actuators, and applications of new bio-inspired materials, contributing to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and 15 (Life on land).

The Biomaterials and Bio-Inspired Materials section does not consider manuscripts on biological topics without a materials science component, or manuscripts on materials science without biological applications, as these should be directed to a more suitable journal or section. Research focusing on basic synthesis and superficial characterization, as well as those with a primarily applications-based focus, should also be directed to other related sections. Additionally, submissions focused solely on cellular biology, molecular biology, or microscopy techniques fall outside the scope of this section's focus on materials science and engineering.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Biomaterials and Bio-Inspired Materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.