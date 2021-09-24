Main content

Scope The Biomaterials and Bio-inspired Materials section publishes pioneering fundamental and applied research that underpin the design, fabrication, processing, and deployment of biomaterials and bioinspired materials. Submissions are solicited in all topical areas relating to the materials that have been specifically and functionally engineered or designed in term of either their physical form (e.g., particulate, fibre, rods, etc.), topology (e.g., porosity, surface roughness, functional entities, etc.) or structural/dimensions (i.e., macro to nanoscales). Emphasis is placed on the fundamental aspects of the subject, particularly those concerning structural entities and their relationship to properties (mechanical, chemical, electrical, magnetic, optical, or biomedical), and work which advances the understanding of the use of materials in engineering, healthcare, and other applications. All material classes are considered, including metals, ceramics, polymers, carbon-based materials, and their hybrid composites, both synthetic materials and those of natural origin. Topics covered by the section include, but are not limited to: •Materials for cell/drug/gene delivery •Materials for implants and prosthetic devices •Materials for imaging and sensing devices •Scaffolds for tissue engineering •Biomedical coatings and antibacterial surfaces • Bioactive and cell instructive materials •Bio-inspired surface science linking structure to biocompatibility •Self-healing materials •Superhydrophobic and superhydrophilic surfaces •Highly porous materials •Bio-inspired adhesion (e.g., Gecko-like materials) •Self-cleaning materials •Responsive materials and actuators (e.g., metal actuators inspired by the movements of jellyfish) •Applications of new bio-inspired materials (e.g., synthetic silks, light-harvesting photonic materials that mimic photosynthesis) Hierarchically-structured materials All articles must report high-quality reproducible work of significant interest to the broad materials science and engineering readership of the section. Manuscripts on biological topics without a materials science component, or manuscripts on materials science without biological applications, should be directed to a more suitable journal or section. Research focusing on basic synthesis and superficial characterization should be directed to our sister journal Frontiers in Biomaterials Science. Research with a primarily applications-based focus should be directed to other related sections of Frontiers in Materials or our sister journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. Frontiers in Materials is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Mater.

Abbreviation fmats

Electronic ISSN 2296-8016

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), CLOCKSS

Impact 3.985 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

