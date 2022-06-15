Scope

The Carbon-Based Materials section is committed to publishing research centered on the synthesis, processing, and application of novel carbon-based materials and the investigation of their physical and chemical properties.

Under the guidance of Professor Chuangang Hu from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology, the Carbon-Based Materials section invites submissions in various domains of carbon materials research, which connect fundamental studies with practical applications.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

classic carbon materials, such as activated carbons, carbon black, graphite, carbon fibers and filaments, cokes, and chars

new carbon materials, such as graphene, graphene-oxide, templated carbons, carbon nanotubes, carbynes, fullerenes, and diamond-like carbons

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about the synthesis, properties, and applications of carbon-based materials, with a particular focus on their use in areas such as energy storage and conversion, catalysis, electronic and photonic devices, environmental protection, structural, thermal and smart systems, and biology and medicine. Theoretical and experimental studies that contribute to a deeper understanding of the mechanisms involved in the synthesis and utilization of carbon-based materials are highly encouraged. Studies on composites will be considered if the carbon component is the major focus, and papers on organic substances will be considered only if the research is closely related to the resulting carbon materials.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the synthesis, properties, and applications of carbon-based materials and SDGs 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), and 13 (Climate Action).

The Carbon-Based Materials section does not consider submissions centered on general technology, construction engineering, or quality management, as they are outside the scope of this section. However, research on organic substances will be considered if it is closely related to the resulting carbon materials, ensuring that the carbon component remains the major focus of the study.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Carbon-Based Materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.