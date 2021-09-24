Scope

The Carbon-based materials section publishes high-quality fundamental and applied research related to the synthesis/processing of novel carbon-based materials, the study of their physical and chemical properties and the development/improvement of their technological applications. These materials can be either synthetic or of natural origin, and include but are not limited to:

· Classic carbon materials, such as activated carbons, carbon black, graphite, carbon fibers and filaments, cokes and chars

· New carbon materials, such as graphene, graphene-oxide, templated carbons, carbon nanotubes, carbynes, fullerenes and diamond-like carbons

Particular consideration will be given to the technological application of carbon-based materials in areas such as energy storage and conversion, catalysis, electronic and photonic devices, environmental protection, structural, thermal and smart systems, and biology and medicine. Theoretical and experimental studies that help to deepen our knowledge on the mechanisms of the synthesis and uses of carbon-based materials are highly encouraged. Studies on composites will be considered if the carbon component is the major focus, and papers on organic substances will be considered only if the research has close relation to the resulting carbon materials.