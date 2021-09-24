Scope

Ceramics and Glass aims to provide a forum for dissemination and active discussion of the latest and most important advances in the field of ceramics and glass science, as well as advances in engineering technology and innovative applications.

Ceramics and Glass welcomes the submission of high-quality research on various aspects of the ceramics and glass science field. In particular, design, modelling and simulation, processing, and characterization techniques of ceramic materials and glasses are welcome.

Topics of interest include, but are not limited to:

• Innovative processing and synthesis of ceramics and glasses

• All aspects of glasses and ceramics, including general physics and chemistry, structure-property relationships, optical, electrical, magnetic, thermal and acoustic properties, mechanical properties and fracture behaviour

• Structural and functional ceramics and glasses

• Modelling of ceramics and glasses (from atomistic to micro- and macro-scale, e.g. MD, FEM, etc.)

• Bulk, thick and thin films, coatings, nanostructured materials

• Glass ceramics

• Ceramics and/or glass composites

• Applications of glass and ceramics, including: bio applications and healthcare, electronics, environmental applications, energy conversion and storage, cultural heritage and art