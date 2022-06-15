Scope

The Ceramics and Glass section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the latest advances in ceramics and glass science, engineering technology, and innovative applications.

Led by Professor Vincenzo Sglavo from the University of Trento, the Ceramics and Glass section welcomes submissions in various domains of ceramics and glass science, which connect fundamental research with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

all aspects of glasses and ceramics, including general physics and chemistry, structure-property relationships, optical, electrical, magnetic, thermal, and acoustic properties, mechanical properties, and fracture behavior

applications of glass and ceramics in various fields, such as bio applications and healthcare, electronics, environmental applications, energy conversion and storage, and cultural heritage and art

bulk, thick, and thin films, coatings, and nanostructured materials

ceramics and/or glass composites

glass ceramics

innovative processing and synthesis of ceramics and glasses

modeling of ceramics and glasses (from atomistic to micro- and macro-scale)

structural and functional ceramics and glasses

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, modeling, simulation, processing, and characterization techniques of ceramic materials and glasses.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs: SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

The Ceramics and Glass section does not consider studies focused solely on radiation protection, electrical systems, or temperature effects, unless they are directly related to the properties, processing, or applications of ceramic and glass materials. This is because the section's primary focus is on ceramic and glass materials research and their innovative applications in various fields.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of ceramics and glass science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.