Scope

The Polymeric and Composite Materials section is devoted to the science and technology of polymeric and composite materials. It publishes high-quality applied and fundamental research covering traditional, as well as novel polymeric and composite materials with advanced engineering applications. Topics covered by the section, include but are not limited to:

· Advances in fabrication and processing of composite materials

· Advanced micro- and nano-structural characterization of polymers, composites and their constituent phases

· Reinforcing or functional micro- and nano-fibers and -particles

· Novel composite architectures

· Advances in interphase engineering

· Rheology control of polymeric and composite materials

· Manufacturing of composite structures

· In-service performance of polymeric and composite materials and their durability

· Functionally graded and multi-functional polymers and composites

· Bio-inspired and bio-mimetic composites

· Analytical and numerical modelling of composite systems

Particular consideration will be given to studies reporting the rational design of polymer blends, composites and nanocomposites for energy, catalytic, separation and biomedical applications. Papers highlighting the environmental impact of polymeric and composite materials (sustainability, life cycle assessment, recycling) and the development of green/eco polymers and composites are also of interest. Work reporting solely on economic or commercial aspects of the design or applications of composite materials falls out of the remit of this section, and papers focusing on experimental mechanics are better suited to our Mechanics of Materials section.