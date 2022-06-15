Scope

The Polymeric and Composite Materials section is committed to publishing research centered on the science and technology of polymeric and composite materials.

Under the guidance of Professor Lei Zhu from Case Western Reserve University, the Polymeric and Composite Materials section encourages submissions in various domains of polymeric and composite materials, which connect fundamental research with advanced engineering applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

advances in fabrication and processing of composite materials

advanced micro- and nano-structural characterization of polymers, composites, and their constituent phases

analytical and numerical modeling of composite systems

bio-inspired and bio-mimetic composites

functionally graded and multi-functional polymers and composites

in-service performance of polymeric and composite materials and their durability

manufacturing of composite structures

novel composite architectures

reinforcing or functional micro- and nano-fibers and particles

rheology control of polymeric and composite materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the rational design of polymer blends, composites, and nanocomposites for energy, catalytic, separation, and biomedical applications. The section also emphasizes research on the environmental impact of polymeric and composite materials, such as sustainability, life cycle assessment, recycling, and the development of green or eco-polymers and composites.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the fabrication and processing of composite materials, micro- and nano-structural characterization, interphase engineering, rheology control, manufacturing, in-service performance, functionally graded and multi-functional polymers and composites, bio-inspired and bio-mimetic composites, and analytical and numerical modeling of composite systems in relation to SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

The Polymeric and Composite Materials section does not consider work focusing on economic or commercial aspects of materials design and applications, as these topics are not directly related to polymeric and composite materials research. However, experimental mechanics, airship engineering, concrete construction, metal synthesis, and magnetic sensors may be considered if they are directly related to the development, characterization, or application of polymeric and composite materials. The section aims to maintain a focus on the science and technology of polymeric and composite materials, while also supporting research that advances sustainable development goals in areas such as energy, infrastructure, and responsible consumption and production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Polymeric and Composite Materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.