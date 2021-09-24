robert li
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Specialty Chief Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering, College of Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology
Atlanta , United States
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
University of Vienna
Vienna , Austria
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Université de Lille
Lille , France
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
University of Trento
Trento , Italy
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Texas A&M University at Qatar
Doha , Qatar
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
National Research Council (CNR)
Roma , Italy
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
National Institute of Technology, Durgapur
Durgapur , India
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
University of Perugia
Perugia , Italy
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Perugia
Perugia , Italy
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
National Polytechnic Institute of Toulouse
Toulouse , France
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Retired
Zürich , Switzerland
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Institute of Macromolecular Chemistry (ASCR)
Prague , Czechia
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
University of Ioannina
Ioannina , Greece
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
Northeast Forestry University
Harbin , China
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials
University of Salento
Lecce , Italy
Associate Editor
Polymeric and Composite Materials