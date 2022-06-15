Scope

The Structural Materials section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding and application of materials in the built environment and industrial infrastructure.

Led by Professor John Provis from Paul Scherrer Institut (PSI), the Structural Materials section welcomes submissions in various domains of structural materials, which connect fundamental research with practical applications and societal impact.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cement and concrete

ferrous metals

geomaterials and earth-based engineering materials

glass for use in structural applications

masonry

non-ferrous metals for use in structural applications

structural ceramics

structural polymer composites

wood-based structural materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the structural characteristics of materials, on length scales ranging from the atomistic up to the macroscopic, and the essential roles played by these characteristics in defining performance, durability, and sustainability.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG, particularly: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

Topics such as fluid dynamics, heat transfer, or molecular chemistry fall outside the scope of this section's focus on materials and their structural properties. The key criterion for acceptance is the contribution of new, transferable scientific insight, and studies based solely on the measurement of engineering properties of materials will only be considered for publication if the material itself is highly innovative.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of structural materials to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.