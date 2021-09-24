Scope

The mission of Structural Materials is to provide a forum for dissemination and active discussion of the most important advances in the fundamental and applied science of the key materials which comprise the built environment, and the societal and industrial infrastructure of the modern world.

Included in this definition is the description of new techniques in materials science, engineering and manufacturing technology which can lead to the availability of innovative and sustainable new materials, structures and systems.



We publish novel theoretical and experimental advances that aim to enhance the levels of scientific rigor and technological insight available to researchers and practitioners in the field of structural materials. We aim to play a leading role in generating a fundamental shift in thinking in this field, enabling materials selection and specification to be based on a firm scientific foundation through the availability of cutting-edge research outcomes with direct links to application and societal impact. In order to achieve this, we promote research directed at understanding of structural characteristics of materials from the atomistic up to the macroscopic scale, and the essential roles played by these characteristics in defining performance, durability and sustainability.



We welcome submissions related to any of the following topics within the domain of structural materials:

- Cement and concrete

- Masonry

- Structural ceramics

- Glass for use in structural applications

- Ferrous metals

- Non-ferrous metals for use in structural applications

- Structural polymer composites

- Geomaterials

- Wood-based structural materials



Due to the cross-disciplinary nature of the field, we work in close collaboration with the Mechanics of Materials, Composite Materials and Ceramics and Glass specialties. Manuscripts that focus on construction materials combined with buildings, structures, or infrastructure would likely be more relevant to the Construction Materials section within Frontiers in Built Environment.



Recommendations for authors submitting to Structural Materials:



The key criterion for acceptance is the contribution of new, transferable scientific insight.



Studies based solely on the measurement of engineering properties of materials will not be accepted, unless the material itself is highly innovative. Similarly, studies on incorporation of waste materials into construction materials must demonstrate the development of novel, generic scientific understanding, useful for the whole structural materials field.