Systematic Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
Nerve decompressive surgery of the lower limbs for diabetic peripheral neuropathy: a systematic review and meta-analysis
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
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Systematic Review
Published on 30 Jul 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Review
Published on 29 Jul 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Methods
Accepted on 17 Jul 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
Published on 16 Jul 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
Published on 14 Jul 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
Published on 26 Jun 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
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in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Review
Published on 08 Jun 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
Published on 30 Apr 2026
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis
Systematic Review
Published on 12 Jan 2026
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Opinion
Published on 12 Aug 2025
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Review
Published on 23 Jun 2025
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Review
Published on 15 Oct 2024
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Clinical Trial
Published on 18 Sep 2024
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Clinical Trial
Published on 11 Jul 2024
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Hypothesis and Theory
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Clinical Trial
Published on 08 Mar 2024
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Original Research
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Original Research
Published on 12 Apr 2023
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Original Research
Published on 02 Mar 2023
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Published on 01 Mar 2023
in Clinical Trials, Methods, and Evidence Synthesis