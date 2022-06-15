Scope

The Accelerator Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physics and engineering of particle accelerators.

Led by Dr. Robert Appleby from The University of Manchester, the Accelerator Physics section welcomes submissions in various domains of accelerator physics, which connect between novel beam manipulation techniques, cutting-edge machine design, and dynamics of particle beams.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

beam diagnostics and measurement techniques

experimental measurements of particle beams

facility design

magnet systems and their applications in particle acceleration and control in future machines

novel advancements and beam manipulation, such as plasma or laser-driven

particle accelerators, including linear particle accelerators, colliders, and storage rings

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the physics, engineering, and experimental studies of particle accelerators.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of accelerator physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.