Specialty chief editor rob appleby The University of Manchester Manchester, United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Accelerator Physics

Scope Accelerator Physics is a specialised section of Frontiers in Physics dedicated to publishing high-quality original research in the frontiers of the physics and engineering of particle accelerators. This section provides a platform for researchers to contribute their developments, focusing on the novel beam manipulation techniques, cutting-edge machine design and dynamics of particle beams. We invite submissions in various areas of accelerator physics, including: •Particle accelerators, including linear particle accelerators, colliders, and storage rings •Novel advancements and novel beam manipulation e.g. plasma or laser driven •Facility design • Magnet systems and their applications in particle acceleration and control in future machines • Beam diagnostics and measurement techniques.

• Experimental measurements of particle beams The scope of this section specifically focuses on the physics, engineering and experimental studies of particle accelerators. Work related to application of the particle beams should be submitted to other journals.

Submission Accelerator Physics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, Erratum, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Accelerator Physics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

