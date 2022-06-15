Scope

The Atomic and Molecular Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring atomic and molecular phenomena and their applications.

Led by Dr. Nigel Mason from Kent University, the Atomic and Molecular Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of atomic and molecular physics, which connect fundamental understanding with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

atomic and molecular processes in astrophysics and in atmospheric, chemical, and plasma physics

atomic and molecular structure, dynamics, and collisions

fundamental quantum phenomena and applications

gas phase biophysics

physics of systems involving low energy antiparticles and antimatter

physics of ultra-cold ionic, atomic, and molecular species

ultra-fast and high-field photon physics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the atomic and molecular phenomena and their applications in various fields.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the atomic and molecular structure, dynamics, collisions, gas phase biophysics, fundamental quantum phenomena and applications, physics of systems involving low energy antiparticles and antimatter, physics of ultra-cold ionic, atomic, and molecular species, ultra-fast and high-field photon physics, atomic and molecular processes in astrophysics and in atmospheric, chemical, and plasma physics, and SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 13 (Climate Action), and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Atomic and Molecular Physics section does not consider submissions that are unrelated to the fundamental understanding of atomic and molecular interactions, processes, and structures. However, studies focusing on interdisciplinary applications that maintain a strong connection to atomic and molecular physics principles may be considered. Macroscopic phenomena that do not have a clear link to atomic and molecular physics are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of atomic and molecular physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.