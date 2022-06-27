Main content

Specialty chief editor michael charlton Swansea University Swansea , United Kingdom Specialty Chief Editor Atomic and Molecular Physics

Scope Atomic and Molecular Physics is a specialty section of Frontiers in Physics publishing original research of the highest quality across the broad field encompassing atomic and molecular phenomena and their applications. We welcome submissions in any area of atomic and molecular and related physics including, though not limited, to: • Atomic and molecular structure, dynamics and collisions

• Physics of ultra-cold ionic, atomic and molecular species

• Fundamental quantum phenomena and applications

• Ultra-fast and high-field photon physics

• The physics of systems involving low energy antiparticles and antimatter

• Atomic and molecular processes in astrophysics and in atmospheric, chemical and plasmaphysics

• Gas phase biophysics Frontiers in Physics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Phys.

Abbreviation fphy

Electronic ISSN 2296-424X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 3.718 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Atomic and Molecular Physics welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Data Report, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Atomic and Molecular Physics, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

