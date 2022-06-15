Scope

In this section of Frontiers devoted to Complex Systems, we shall endeavour to relinquish the blames of interdisciplinarity while retaining its many blessings.

How? By focussing the attention on problems in physics, chemistry, biology, whose complexity stems from the close and subtle cooperation/competition of multiple physical mechanisms sustained by concurrent interaction over a broad spectrum of scales in space and time. This is still very broad, but concrete examples sprawl galore.

• Classic physics-based complexity: fluid motion at all scales, soft flowing matter, glassy systems, energy-saving materials, active and biological systems.

• Complexity at the interface between physics and biology. In particular, the question as to whether biological systems may attain levels of organisational complexity not accessible by the methods of physics. Although this may verge to the philosophical, it is of utmost importance for many of the most pressing problems of modern science and society, to begin with environment.

• Complexity in Quantum systems: Complexity straddles across the quantum/classical divide, hence our Section will be equally concerned with quantum systems, in and out of equilibrium, and their modern implications for quantum materials, quantum computing and information.

• Machine-learning assisted multiscale simulations:Physics-aware machine learning can often boost computer simulation of complex systems in physics, chemistry and biology. This is true especially whenever complexity inhabits ultra-dimensional spaces, the infamous "dimensional curse" which stands in the way of many important problems of modern science. Our section is definitely encouraging submissions in this area.

Finally, the section is inevitably reflecting the theoretical background of its editorial board. Yet, experimental research is strongly encouraged and always welcome.