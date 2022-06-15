Scope

The High-Energy and Astroparticle Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring nature's mysteries at the subatomic scale.

Led by Dr. Jan De Boer from the University of Amsterdam and Dr. J. W. F. Valle from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), the High-Energy and Astroparticle Physics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of high-energy and astroparticle physics, which aim to deepen our understanding of the fundamental forces and particles in the universe.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

cosmic rays

dark matter

multimessenger astronomy

neutrino physics

particle physics

physics beyond the standard model

quantum field theory

quantum gravity

string theory

supersymmetry

The High-Energy and Astroparticle Physics section does not consider submissions that lack a strong connection to these areas. Research focusing on unrelated fields such as clinical studies, product efficacy, or sociological implications of high-energy physics research will be considered out of scope for this section. The section is dedicated to advancing the understanding of the fundamental forces and particles in the universe, and submissions should contain original research and/or a comprehensive original review based on detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of high-energy and astroparticle physics, contributing to the advancement of this fascinating field.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of high-energy and astroparticle physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.