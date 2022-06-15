Scope

The Medical Physics and Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary field of biomedical physics.

Led by Dr. Ewald Moser from Medical University of Vienna, Dr. Federico Giove from Centro Fermi - Museo storico della fisica e Centro studi e ricerche Enrico Fermi, Dr. Thomas Beyer from Medical University of Vienna, and Dr. Zhen Cheng from Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Medical Physics and Imaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of biomedical physics, which connect theoretical, experimental, and computational techniques to improve patient diagnosis and therapy.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

hybrid techniques (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MR, TMS/MRI, US/MRI, etc.)

imaging techniques based on ionizing radiation (CT, PET and SPECT)

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

optical imaging & microscopy

radiation physics and dosimetry

radiology and nuclear medicine

spectroscopic imaging (MRSI)

ultrasound (US)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about advancements in physics and imaging science with significant potential for clinical translation, the application of physics innovations in clinical settings, and the development of broadly applicable and innovative approaches to clinical physics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the medical physics and imaging, focusing on hybrid techniques, imaging techniques based on ionizing radiation, magnetic resonance imaging, optical imaging & microscopy, radiation physics and dosimetry, radiology and nuclear medicine, spectroscopic imaging, and ultrasound, contributing to SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The Medical Physics and Imaging section does not consider submissions focused on muscle training or electronic materials, as these topics fall outside the scope of medical physics and imaging. However, the section will consider submissions related to histopathology and radiation therapy if they are directly connected to the understanding or advancement of medical imaging techniques and technologies. Research that does not directly contribute to the in-scope areas will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of biomedical physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.