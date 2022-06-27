Main content

Scope Medical Physics and Imaging is a section of Frontiers in Physics that publishes original research on the expanding, interdisciplinary field of bio-medical physics. The section welcomes submissions including but not limited to: • Radiation physics and Dosimetry • Radiology and Nuclear medicine • Imaging techniques based on ionizing radiation (CT, PET and SPECT) • Hybrid techniques (PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MR, TMS/MRI, US/MRI, etc.) • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) • Spectroscopic imaging (MRSI) • Optical imaging & microscopy • Ultrasound (US) Research on theoretical, experimental and computational techniques are all encouraged. The section is also open for submissions from Frontiers in Physiology. Important Note: Articles published in the section can be eligible for indexing in PMC and PubMed according to the NIHMS guidelines. For authors needing the PMC indexing, please note that as per Frontiers policy, there is no embargo and all our articles are published under CC-BY license, allowing authors to proceed with the NIHMS procedure as soon as the article is published. To be eligible for this indexing, articles need to be either authored by an author with a PMC accepted affiliation or be funded by one of the partner organizations of the NIH listed here below: for the US: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/about/public-access/ or for Europe: https://europepmc.org/Funders/. Frontiers in Physics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Phys.

Abbreviation fphy

Electronic ISSN 2296-424X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 3.718 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Medical Physics and Imaging welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Medical Physics and Imaging, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

