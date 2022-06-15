Scope

The Optics and Photonics section is dedicated to publishing significant scientific advances and innovations in the fields of optics and photonics. The section aims to cover both fundamental research and applied aspects, spanning a broad spectrum of topics, from theoretical studies to practical implementations.

Led by Dr. Lorenzo Pavesi from the University of Trento, the Optics and Photonics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of photonics and optics, which connect diverse fields and serve a wide range of purposes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adaptive optics

advanced materials for photonic applications

coherence and its applications

computational imaging

diffraction patterns and theory

fiber optics

free-space optics

generation and measurement of ultrashort pulses

geometrical optics

high-precision measurement techniques

holography and digital holography

hybrid integration of electronic and photonic devices

integrated photonics

laser-based additive manufacturing

lasers and light sources

lIDAR and remote sensing

liquid crystals

metamaterials

metrological standards for optics and photonics

microscopy techniques (confocal, multiphoton)

monlinear dynamics in optical systems

nonlinear optics

optical coherence tomography (OCT)

optical manipulation at the nanoscale

optical signal processing

optical simulations and modelling

optical systems and imaging

opto-mechanics

optoelectronic devices

photonic crystals and metamaterials

photonic neural networks

photovoltaic technologies

plasmonics

quantum optics

silicon photonics

solar concentrators and light management

terahertz photonics

theoretical foundations of light-matter interaction

topological photonics

ultrafast and nonlinear phenomena

wave optics and interference

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various fields where photonics plays a role, such as lighting, energy, security, sensing, environment, defense, communication, computing, medicine, and manufacturing. Both fundamental studies and applied research are relevant. Theoretical, experimental and simulation works are considered.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions dedicated to advancing the fundamental understanding of light and its interaction with matter. It emphasizes wave optics, including studies on interference, diffraction, and coherence phenomena. The section explores also developments in quantum optics and their applications in quantum photonics. Nonlinear optics, including the exploration of solitons, harmonic generation, and nonlinear interactions, will be a significant area of interest. These fundamental studies are crucial for pushing the boundaries of how we understand and utilize light in various applications. Another critical focus area is the development and innovation of photonic devices and materials which support and advance biomaterials, chromophores, fluorescent materials, integrated optical devices, liquid crystals, metamaterials, negative refractive index, nonlinear optics, optical antennas, optical fiber, opto-mechanics, photonic crystals, plasmonics, quantum optics, semiconductor optics, solar cells, synthesis and fabrication techniques, and their contributions to SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being), 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and 13 (Climate Action).

To maintain a balanced focus on groundbreaking scientific research and innovation, the Optics and Photonics section does not consider submissions on highly specialized or engineering-centric topics. Therefore, research focused on incremental device concepts, engineering applications of optics and photonics, manufacturing and production engineering, prototyping and product developments, telecommunication engineering without innovation in photonics, software engineering for optical systems, improvements or optimizations of existing optical or photonic technologies without substantial innovation or scientific advancement, applications in biology (eg.,brain studies, human recognition, or tumor prediction) unless they involve the manipulation or analysis of light and its interaction with matter, will not be considered as these topics may fall outside the scope of optics and photonics research.

This multidisciplinary section seeks to advance the frontiers of optics and photonics by focusing on cutting-edge scientific research, novel technological developments, and innovative applications. By emphasizing topics that push the boundaries of understanding and exploring new avenues of light-based science and technology, the section aims at disseminating and communicating a deeper understanding of the science of light and its various applications optics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.