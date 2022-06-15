Scope

The Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of acoustic wave interactions with various media.

Led by Dr. Guoliang Huang from the University of Missouri and Dr. Michele Meo from the University of Southampton, the Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of acoustics and ultrasonics, which connect theoretical, computational, and applied aspects of the field.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

acousto-electric phenomena

acoustic microscopy

bioacoustics

linear and nonlinear acoustics

medical acoustics and ultrasonics

phonons

photo-acoustics

structural acoustics and vibration

ultrasonic wave propagation and scattering in materials

underwater/ocean acoustics and ultrasonics

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions of acoustic waves with different media and their applications in various fields.

The Physical Acoustics and Ultrasonics section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on noise reduction techniques or network modeling, unless they have a clear relevance to the physical principles of acoustics and ultrasonics or their applications in various fields. This ensures that the section remains focused on the study of acoustic wave interactions with different media and their applications, in line with the in-scope areas and the broader goals of promoting good health and well-being, industry, innovation, and infrastructure, and life below water.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of acoustics and ultrasonics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.