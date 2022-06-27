Main content

Scope Quantum Engineering and Technology is a section of Frontiers in Physics that aims to foster the investigation of the quantum model of computation and its physical implementations. The section covers the studies of quantum systems used for information acquisition, storage and processing and development of specific methods for simulation, characterization and optimization of these systems directed at their engineering for technological applications. Areas covered include, but are not limited to: • Quantum information • Quantum communication • Quantum cryptography • Quantum sensing and imaging • Quantum-classical transition • Quantum materials and metamaterials • Physical realizations of quantum computers (ion-traps, NMRQC, superconducting quantum computers, etc) • Large quantum coherent systems



Frontiers in Physics is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Phys.

Abbreviation fphy

Electronic ISSN 2296-424X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Chemical Abstracts Service (CAS), Astrophics Data System (SAO/NASA ADS), INSPIRE, CLOCKSS

Impact 3.718 Impact Factor 3.7 CiteScore

Submission Quantum Engineering and Technology welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Correction, Editorial, Mini Review, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Quantum Engineering and Technology, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.