Scope

The Quantum Engineering and Technology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the exploration and development of quantum systems for information acquisition, storage, and processing.

Led by Dr. Alexandre Zagoskin from Loughborough University, the Quantum Engineering and Technology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of quantum physics, which connect theoretical foundations with practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

methods for design, characterisation and optimisation of large quantum coherent systems

physical realizations of quantum computers (ion-traps, NMRQC, superconducting quantum computers, etc)

quantum classical transition

quantum communication

quantum cryptography

quantum information

quantum materials and metamaterials

quantum sensing and imaging

theoretical and experimental methods for the investigation of large quantum coherent systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, simulation, characterization, and optimization of quantum systems for technological applications.

The Quantum Engineering and Technology section is open to the papers investigating the application of quantum technologies to the investigation of biological objects, as well as the research of the role of quantum effects in biology, but does not consider submissions focusing on medical treatments, sports science, or other fields unrelated to the development, application, and understanding of quantum technologies. However, studies that have a fundamental basis in quantum phenomena and possess a strong theoretical or experimental foundation in quantum mechanics, even if they have potential applications in medical treatments or other fields, will be considered within the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of quantum physics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.