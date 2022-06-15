Scope

The Radiation Detectors and Imaging section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative radiation instrumentation and imaging techniques across various fields.

Led by Dr. Cinzia Da Via from The University of Manchester, the Radiation Detectors and Imaging section welcomes submissions in the various domains of radiation detection and imaging, which connect interdisciplinary methodologies and applications in physics, engineering, and technology.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

2d- and meta- materials

data analysis and simulation

electronics and integration

image manipulation techniques

quantum detection

sensors and materials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about novel and groundbreaking ideas in radiation detection and imaging, emphasizing interdisciplinary approaches and diverse research perspectives.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the radiation detectors and imaging, interdisciplinary methodologies, and applications in physics, engineering, and technology, contributing to SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), SDG 10. reduced inequalities, SDG 11, Sustainable cities and communities and SDG 12, responsible consumption and production, and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The Radiation Detectors and Imaging section does not consider submissions that primarily focus on general signal processing, communication systems, or computer simulations without a direct relevance to radiation detection or imaging technologies. Studies that do not emphasize the development, application, or innovation of radiation detectors and imaging techniques, or do not contribute to interdisciplinary methodologies and applications in physics, engineering, and technology, are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of radiation detection and imaging to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.