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The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Bruno Kessler Foundation (FBK )
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
University of Florence
Florence, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
UMR7585 Laboratoire Physique nucléaire et Hautes Energies (LPNHE)
Paris, France
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Brookhaven National Laboratory (DOE)
Upton, United States
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Polytechnic University of Milan
Milan, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
ELI Beamlines
Dolnì Brezanì, Czechia
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Trento
Trento, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Genoa
Genoa, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
National Institute of Nuclear Physics of Turin
Torino, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
University College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging
Mid Sweden University
Sundsvall, Sweden
Associate Editor
Radiation Detectors and Imaging