Mission & scope

Frontiers in Psychology is a multidisciplinary journal that publishes advances in psychological research.

Led by Field Chief Editor Prof. Axel Cleeremans (Université Libre de Bruxelles, Belgium) Frontiers in Psychology is included in PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus, Web of Science (SSCI) and the DOAJ among others, and welcomes research contributions across the field. Topics include, but are not limited to:

• health and clinical psychology

• cognitive science

• consciousness research

• perception science

• personality and social psychology.

The journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), notably mental health outlined in SDG3, good health and well-being, its partial focus to address the rise of anxiety and depression, particularly among children and adolescents. The journal had an acceptance rate of 37% in 2024.

Psychology is a highly interdisciplinary science, however, manuscripts that are related to pedagogy, linguistics, business, economics, management, artificial intelligence or environmental impacts without a fundamental psychological basis are not suitable for publication in this title. Research that is purely technological, such as digital technology or neural network analysis, without a foundation in psychology, is also outside the scope of this journal.

After careful discussion with the Field Chief Editor of Frontiers in Psychology, the journal no longer accepts papers concerning simple bibliometric studies. Authors are still welcome to submit Systematic Reviews using publicly available data, but these must adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and have a conclusion related to psychology. Studies without any particular relevance to psychological phenomena will be transferred to a more applicable journal.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Psychology is committed to advancing developments in the field by allowing unrestricted access to articles, and communicating scientific knowledge to psychologists, researchers, academics and the public alike, to enable the scientific breakthroughs of the future.