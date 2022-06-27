Mission & scope

Frontiers in Psychology is the largest journal in its field, publishing rigorously peer-reviewed research across the psychological sciences, from clinical research to cognitive science, from perception to consciousness, from imaging studies to human factors, and from animal cognition to social psychology.

Field Chief Editor Axel Cleeremans, at the Université libre de Bruxelles, is supported by an outstanding Editorial Board of international researchers.

Today, psychological science is becoming increasingly important at all levels of society, from the treatment of clinical disorders to our basic understanding of how the mind works. It is highly interdisciplinary, borrowing questions from philosophy, methods from neuroscience and insights from clinical practice - all in the goal of furthering our grasp of human nature and society, as well as our ability to develop new intervention methods.

Frontiers in Psychology, as a large, multidisciplinary and open-access journal, aims to be at the forefront of disseminating the best scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians and the public worldwide.