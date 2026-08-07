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Niagara University
Lewiston, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Organizational Psychology
University of Canberra
Canberra, Australia
Assistant Specialty Chief Editor
Organizational Psychology
Department of Social Psychology, Faculty of Psychology, University of Seville.
Seville, Spain
Associate Editor
Organizational Psychology
Brazilian School of Public and Business Administration
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Associate Editor
Organizational Psychology