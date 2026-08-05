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Royal College of Music
London, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Performance Science
Institut des sciences du sport, Faculté des Sciences Sociales et Politiques, Université de Lausanne
Lausanne, Switzerland
Associate Editor
Performance Science
University of Bedfordshire
Luton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Performance Science
Technical University Dresden
Dresden, Germany
Associate Editor
Performance Science