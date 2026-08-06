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University Hospital Leipzig
Leipzig, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Graduate College of Social Work, University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology