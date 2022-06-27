anja mehnert-theuerkauf
University Hospital Leipzig
Leipzig, Germany
Specialty Chief Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Graduate College of Social Work, University of Houston
Houston, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
University of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
University of Turin
Turin, Italy
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
National Centre for Integrative Oncology, 740352
Reading, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Technical University of Munich
Munich, Germany
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Department of Life Sciences, University of Trieste
Trieste, Italy
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Charité University Medicine Berlin
Berlin, Germany
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
School of Humanities, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Southampton
Southampton, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Faculty of Medicine, University of Würzburg
Würzburg, Germany
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
McGill University
Montreal, Canada
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Yeshiva University
New York, United States
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Barretos Cancer Hospital
Barretos, Brazil
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Department of Psychosomatic Medicine and Psychotherapy, Tübingen University Hospital
Tübingen, Germany
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology
Pusan National University
Busan, Republic of Korea
Associate Editor
Psycho-Oncology