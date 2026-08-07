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Université libre de Bruxelles
Brussels, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Addictive Behaviors
Indiana University, Purdue University Indianapolis
Indianapolis, United States
Associate Editor
Addictive Behaviors
Catholic University of the Sacred Heart
Milano, Italy
Associate Editor
Addictive Behaviors
Texas State University
San Marcos, United States
Associate Editor
Addictive Behaviors