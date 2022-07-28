Submit your research
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Start your submission and get more impact for your research by publishing with us.
Ready to publish? Check out our author guidelines for everything you need to know about submission, from choosing a journal and section to preparing your manuscript.
Reviewing a manuscript? See our editorial guidelines for everything you need to know about Frontiers’ peer review process.
Our efficient and rigorous peer review means you’ll get a decision on your manuscript in just 77 days.
Article processing charges (APCs) apply to articles that are accepted for publication by our external editors, following rigorous peer review.
Maastricht University
Maastricht , Netherlands
Specialty Chief Editor
Forensic and Legal Psychology
Rutgers University, Newark
Newark , United States
Associate Editor
Forensic and Legal Psychology
University of Social Sciences and Humanities
Warsaw , Poland
Associate Editor
Forensic and Legal Psychology
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon , Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Forensic and Legal Psychology